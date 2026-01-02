UP CM directs revenue-related cases to be resolved strictly on merit with fixed time frame

Lucknow, Jan 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed that all revenue-related cases including those pertaining to land measurement, mutation and inheritance in the state be resolved strictly on merit within a prescribed time frame while fixing accountability for pendency.

According to a press statement, reviewing the functioning of the Revenue Department, the chief minister instructed officials to implement a tech-based based land measurement system at the earliest across all districts, along with ensuring proper training and a clear operational framework for its effective use.

He directed the development of a system for automatic disposal of mutation and inheritance cases to provide timely and hassle-free relief to citizens, and stressed the need to make the consolidation process more transparent. For capacity building, he suggested taking support from engineering colleges, polytechnics and ITIs.

Adityanath asked the department to expedite the digitisation of land records and complete all works in a mission mode, saying this would strengthen monitoring and benefit the public.

He also called for simplification and transparency in land-use change procedures under Section 80, and suggested setting up a call centre-like grievance redressal system at the Revenue Council level.

Emphasising the use of technology, he directed that all pending cases related to farmer registry, land measurement and khasra verification be disposed of within stipulated timelines, and services such as income, caste and residence certificates be delivered in a more efficient, transparent and time-bound manner.

In view of the prevailing cold wave, the chief minister instructed officials to ensure proper arrangements at night shelters, organise bonfires at public places and expedite blanket distribution for the needy.

He also directed the construction of boundary walls, in coordination with the Social Welfare Department, to safeguard statues and memorials of Dr B R Ambedkar in gram panchayats.

In addition, he asked lekhpals to operate from panchayat secretariats to resolve local grievances and stressed the need for integrated multi-storey office complexes at the district level to house all key offices under one roof. PTI CDN KSS KSS