UP CM directs senior police officers to ensure close monitoring of public grievances at Janata Darshan

Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured timely help to two persons who sought financial assistance for medical needs during a Janta Darshan.

More than 42 people from across the state attended the grievance redressal meeting with issues related to land disputes, revenue matters and police cases. Adityanath interacted with each of the complainants and directed officials to work towards timely and effective redressal of the problems.

The chief minister instructed police commissioners, additional director Generals (ADGs), senior superintendents of Police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to monitor public grievances regularly and prioritise their disposal.

Two complainants who sought additional financial assistance for medical needs, Adityanath assured them of timely help, saying the government is committed to supporting every person.

He asked them to submit medical estimates so that aid could be provided promptly. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ