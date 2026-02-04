UP CM directs setting up of 'Vaidehi Art Gallery' on Sita's life in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the establishment of a 'Vaidehi Art Gallery', dedicated to the life and ideals of Goddess Sita, at Shri Ayodhya Dham, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, the chief minister said that Sita symbolises the highest ideals of Indian culture, dignity and moral values, and that it is essential to familiarise the younger generation with her exemplary life and character.

Outlining the concept of the proposed gallery, Adityanath said it should not be a conventional art museum but a state-of-the-art, immersive cultural space that presents a modern retelling of Sita's life, sacrifice, compassion, dignity, patience and inner strength through contemporary technology.

He directed that all aspects of the gallery, including narrative content, design, visual language, art and technology, should reflect the spirit of revisiting a divine heritage and presenting it as a source of inspiration for future generations.

"The core idea should be that visitors do not merely see Sita's life message, but experience it, understand it and internalise it," Adityanath said.

Interacting with the Ayodhya Development Authority, Adityanath said the project could be developed at the Vashishtha Bhavan complex near the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, an area that receives lakhs of devotees daily.

He said the Vaidehi Art Gallery would mark an important step in Ayodhya's emergence as a global cultural city.

The chief minister also specifically directed that various facets of Mithila's culture, folk traditions and art be prominently showcased in the gallery, the statement said.