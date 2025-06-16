UP CM directs timely completion of development projects in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that all ongoing development projects here are completed on time, according to a statement.

Reviewing the progress of development works and law and order in a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister emphasised that there should be no negligence in the execution of projects.

"It should be ensured that all ongoing development projects in Varanasi district are completed on a war footing within stipulated timelines so that people can benefit at the earliest," he said.

He instructed that 100 per cent cleaning of drains and sewers must be ensured before the onset of monsoon to prevent waterlogging in the city.

Adityanath also took stock of the quality of works on the ring road and a bridge that is under construction over the Ganga River, while asking for speedy action in the Dalmandi road widening project, the statement said.

Preparations for the Central Zonal Council meeting slated for June 24 — which will be attended by the Union home minister and chief ministers of four states — were also reviewed, with clear instructions for timely completion.

On law and order, Adityanath directed police and administrative officers to promptly resolve public grievances and crack down on habitual violators of traffic rules, including cancellation of licences and seizure of vehicles.

He further directed that the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21 be organised on a grand scale with public participation and called for concrete plans for beautification and revival of the Varuna and Assi rivers.

Adityanath stressed that the prime minister’s "One Tree in Mother’s Name" plantation drive be implemented vigorously, with city forests to be developed and public participation ensured.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar informed that development projects worth about Rs 51,000 crore have been undertaken in Varanasi over the past 11 years, of which projects worth over Rs 34,000 crore have been completed.

The remaining Rs 16,422 crore projects, including 63 major ones, are under construction and are being closely monitored, Kumar added. PTI ABN HIG