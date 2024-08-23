UP CM, Dy-CMs hail scientists' contributions on first National Space Day

Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated scientists on the first National Space Day.

"On this day a year ago, the great scientists of the country, with their unique talent, extraordinary skills and tireless hard work, successfully soft landed 'Chandrayaan-3' on the Moon, creating a new and historic record in the field of space research, making Mother India proud," he said in the post on X in Hindi.

Adityanath added that to honour this unprecedented achievement of the nation, it was decided to celebrate 'National Space Day' on August 23 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also congratulated scientists for their achievements.

Adityanath said, "Today, on the occasion of the first 'National Space Day', congratulations to our brilliant scientists, who have established India as a major space power on the world map. Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you!" Deputy Chief Minister Maurya a post on X in Hindi said on the first National Space Day, the country's unprecedented space achievements should be proudly celebrate.

"Our government is committed to taking the space sector forward with innovative initiatives and future-focused decisions," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pathak said, "Chandrayaan has increased the pride of the country on 23 August 2023!" "Hearty congratulations to all the country and the people of the state on the first National Space Day and congratulations to all the scientists who have given India a new identity in the field of space science," Pathak said.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) the main theme for the country's first 'National Space Day' on Friday is 'Touching life by touching the moon - India's space saga'.