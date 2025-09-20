UP CM expresses hope that Global Ayyappa Sangam achieves its objectives

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Saturday read out at the Global Ayyappa Sangam a message sent by UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressing hope that the conclave would achieve its objectives.

In his message, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister thanked Vasavan for inviting him to the event, being held as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board's 75th anniversary celebrations, and said that Lord Ayyappa was the "divine protector" of 'dharma'.

"His worship illuminates the path of righteous living and inspires devotees to promote and preserve satvik values," Adityanath said in his message.

The UP CM also said that for strengthening harmony, inclusivity, and unity, it was necessary to spread ancient Indian wisdom and traditions.

"In this perspective, the Global Ayyappa Sangam assumes much significance," he added.

The UP CM's message is significant as the BJP has described the summit as a "political showpiece" for the CPI(M)-led LDF ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Vast temporary structures have been built on the banks of the Pamba river, at the foothills of Sabarimala, to hold the conclave without disturbing the river's fragile ecosystem.

German-style hangar tents have been erected at three sites, including a 43,000-square-foot main venue at Manappuram (river sandbed).

The stage alone covers 2,400 square feet and rises four feet above the ground. Seating has been arranged for approximately 3,000 delegates, with media and green rooms conveniently located nearby.

At Hilltop, two more pandals will host panel discussions and dining facilities, while the Travancore Devaswom Board has set up an exhibition to mark its platinum jubilee.

Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth said delegates from 15 countries attended the summit, alongside participants from various Indian states, with Tamil Nadu sending the largest contingent of around 1,000 devotees. PTI HMP HMP ADB