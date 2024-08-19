UP CM extends greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

The festival is marked by the practice of sisters tying a ‘rakhi’ on the wrist of their brothers.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival that symbolises the immense love and unbreakable trust between brothers and sisters," the CM posted in Hindi on X.

"May this festival bring good fortune for all of you, and may the spirit of harmony, cordiality and cooperation in the society become stronger, this is my prayer to Lord Shri Ram," he added.

भाई-बहन के अगाध स्नेह एवं अटूट विश्वास के प्रतीक, महापर्व रक्षाबंधन की प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई व अनंत शुभकामनाएं!



यह पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सौभाग्य लाए, समाज में सद्भाव, सौहार्द व सहयोग की भावना और अधिक सशक्त हो, प्रभु श्री राम से यही प्रार्थना है। pic.twitter.com/bmxGwH8b4M — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 18, 2024

Former chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati too wished people on the occasion.

In a post on X, she said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. I pray to God that the respect and honour of all women in the country increases."