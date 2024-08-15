UP CM extends wishes on Independence Day, calls upon people to build developed, self-reliant India

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended his wishes to the people of the state on the country's 78th Independence Day and said "building an India of the dreams of the martyrs is a top priority".

In a post on 'X', he called upon people to build a developed and self-reliant India.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on 78th Independence Day!" Adityanath said in the post in Hindi.

"Millions of salute to all those who sacrificed themselves for the independence of Mother India. Building an India of the dreams of our immortal martyrs is the top priority for all of us," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "On this auspicious day, let us all resolve to build 'One India-Great India, Developed India-Self-reliant India'. Vande Mataram, Jai Hind." Former chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati extended her wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad on Independence Day.

In a post on 'X', she said Independence Day would be special for the country's "140 crore poor and hardworking Bahujans only when they find themselves and their families free from poverty, happy and prosperous". "This is possible only when the central and UP governments' thought of 'providing work to every hand' will be truly constitutional and Ambedkarite as shown by the four-time BSP government in UP by acting as an example of a welfare state." "The government should not divert public attention using emotional issues," she added. PTI CDN NSD NSD