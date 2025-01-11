UP CM felicitates boy for running over 1,000 km to attend Pran Pratishtha anniversary celebrations

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday felicitated a six-year-old boy who ran over 1,000 kilometres from Punjab's Fazilka district to attend the first anniversary of Pran Pratishtha ceremony Shri Ram Lalla here.

Mohabbat began his journey on November 14 from Abohar town in Punjab and reached the Saryu riverbank in Ayodhya on Friday. He ran approximately 1,200 kilometres, covering 19-20 kilometres every day, the UP government said in a statement.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, shared the stage with Mohabbat as Adityanath honoured him with a shawl, chocolates and words of encouragement. He also inquired about his well-being, the statement added. PTI NAV HIG HIG