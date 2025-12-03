UP CM felicitates young Vedic practitioner from Maharashtra at Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0

Varanasi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe, a young Vedic practitioner from Maharashtra, as a "new beacon of inspiration for the spiritual world".

At the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, Adityanath felicitated the young Vedic practitioner and shared the moments on his Instagram account.

In an X post in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The unprecedented achievement of Shri Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe, a 19-year-old young Vedic practitioner from Maharashtra, by memorising 2,000 Vedic mantras through unparalleled practice and remarkable memory power, is a new beacon of inspiration for the entire spiritual world." He said completing the "Dandakarma Parayanam" (recitation of Dandaka verses) of the Madhyandina branch of the Shukla Yajurveda for 50 days with uninterrupted, pure, and complete discipline is a revival of the glory of our ancient Guru tradition.

"It is a matter of special pride for me that this Vedic ritual was completed on the divine land of holy Kashi. I heartily congratulate his family, acharyas, saints, sages, and all the institutions whose support made this penance successful. Devvrat ji, heartfelt congratulations to you," the chief minister said.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 began on Tuesday, carrying forward the cultural and civilisational link between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

The edition is themed "Tamil Karkalam (Let Us Learn Tamil)," placing the learning of Tamil language and linguistic unity at the centre of the Sangamam.

Key programmes include Tamil Karkalam (Teaching of Tamil in Varanasi schools), Tamil Karpom (Tamil learning study tours for 300 students from Kashi), and the Sage Agastya Vehicle Expedition (tracing the civilisational route from Tenkasi to Kashi).

This year's Sangamam will conclude with a grand valedictory function at Rameswaram, symbolically completing the cultural arc from Kashi to Tamil Nadu, the statement added. PTI NAV RUK RUK