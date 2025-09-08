UP CM flags off 48 trucks with flood relief for Uttarakhand, Himachal and Punjab

Saharanpur, Sep 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday flagged off 48 trucks carrying relief material for flood-affected residents of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab from Saharanpur, according to an official statement.

Speaking at an event organised here, the chief minister described relief supplies as "a vital expression of human compassion".

He emphasised that in this hour of crisis, the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in the affected states.

On this occasion, he also announced additional assistance of Rs 5 crore each for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from the Uttar Pradesh government, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted that relief material is being sent on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, reflecting the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He noted that while new paradigms of development are emerging daily, the government's disaster management efforts are proving highly effective.

"Organisations such as the NDRF, Apda Mitra, and local police are actively engaged in relief operations, and their work is strengthened when society and voluntary organisations support the victims," Adityanath said.

Describing floods as the state's biggest natural challenge, he added, "Timely preparations have so far spared Uttar Pradesh from major devastation, though minor waterlogging occurred in low-lying areas." He identified vulnerable regions along the Yamuna, from Saharanpur, Baghpat, and Gautam Buddha Nagar to Prayagraj, as well as the mouths of the Ganges, Saryu, Ghaghra, Ramganga, and Hindon rivers from Bijnor to Ballia.

The chief minister assured that in case of loss of life or property due to river overflow, the government would immediately provide relief.

He also spoke about other disaster relief measures in Uttar Pradesh.

"Families who lose members to animal or snake bites during the rainy season receive Rs 4 lakh in compensation," he said.

"Funds are provided to rebuild homes destroyed by disasters, and families affected by river erosion are given land leases and financial aid to construct new houses. In flood-affected villages, arrangements are made for meals, milk for children, fodder for livestock, and safe transport to relief camps," he added.

Emphasising the spirit of solidarity, the chief minister stated that the relief material distributed within Uttar Pradesh is now being extended to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab through the 48 trucks.

He reaffirmed that if disasters strike anywhere, UP will be ready to assist.

Recognising the severe damage caused by cloudbursts and heavy rains, he reiterated the provision of Rs five crore each to the relief funds of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

To personally deliver the assistance, UP ministers Kunwar Brijesh Singh and Jaswant Saini will visit Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. At the same time, Saharanpur MLA Rajiv Gumbar will take relief material to Punjab.

Adityanath said these representatives will convey the condolences of the people of Uttar Pradesh and hand over the supplies.

He said, "When the nation unites in times of crisis, challenges are overcome, and Uttar Pradesh and its 25 crore citizens stand ready to provide every possible support to the affected." The chief minister urged the public to remain alert and cautious during disasters. PTI KIS HIG HIG