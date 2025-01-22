UP CM flexes coalition strength at Cabinet meet in Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Before he took a dip in the Ganga at the Maha Kumbh with his council of ministers, including his alliance partners, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath deftly sought to blunt the opposition charge that BJP's allies were drifting apart.

Advertisment

After the cabinet meeting that he chaired at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, Adityanath flanked by his deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak as well as other ministers, addressed the media on the cabinet decisions.

After he had briefed the media, Adityanath posed with his ministers. He then turned around and asked for Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad, both of whom are BJP allies and ministers in his government.

He first called Ashish Patel, UP's Technical Education Minister. "Arrey, kahan peeche chhupe hain Ashish Patel ji (Where are you hiding in the back, Ashish Patel ji)?" The BJP ally acknowledged the CM's gesture.

Advertisment

Patel, until recently, had repeatedly accused senior government officials of conspiring against him.

Sanjay Nishad, another BJP ally who has been sulking since his claim to contest the Katehari assembly seat in the November 20 bypolls that BJP won, was ignored, was also the one whom Adityanath asked for, referring to him as "Nishad Raj." Another senior ally, Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, who is now the Minister of Minorities and Panchayati Raj was also given prominence.

The chief minister also didn't forget to mention Anil Rajbhar, another minister from the backward classes, who in the past has been critical of Om Prakash Rajbhar. "Anil kahan hain, Anil (Where is Anil?)," Adityanath said, as he called out for his partyman and MLA from Varanasi.

Advertisment

All three BJP allies represent key OBC groups of great political value to the BJP and the chief minister's gesture held all the more meaning as the party braces up for the key Milkipur by-poll in Ayodhya on February 5.

According to political experts, BJP's OBC allies are key to countering the state's main opposition Samajwadi Party's efforts to consolidate itself through 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpshyankak) - the confederation of backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

"The CM simply showed that the BJP follows the coalition dharma. Unlike the SP or the Congress which has been losing alliance partners, the BJP whether in UP or at the Centre has been adding them because we believe in inclusivity," a senior UP minister told PTI.

Advertisment

Also present along with other senior ministers were minority representatives like Danish Azad Ansari (Muslim) and Baldev Singh Aulakh (Sikh) underscoring BJP's narrative of inclusivity and social equality.

The SP on its part criticised the BJP for holding the cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh, a charge that BJP waived off as "baseless".

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the state government's decision on the issue, terming the cabinet meeting at the venue "a political move with a political message." Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Wednesday, Yadav remarked, "Kumbh and the Sangam are not places for political events or decisions." He added that Samajwadi Party members also partake in rituals like Ganga dips but refrain from publicising them.

Advertisment

Yadav expressed confidence in the party's chances in Milkipur, claiming that the PDA's support would ensure victory.

After the cabinet meeting and media briefing, the chief minister proceeded along with his ministers and allies to take the Ganga dip at the Sangam where Adityanath and his ministers seemed to momentarily immerse themselves in the moment.

Circled by his ministers, Adityanath dressed in saffron took dips with ministers, smiling all the while as all of them were also seen splashing water on each other in what appeared to be another display of a united front. PTI KIS MAN HIG HIG