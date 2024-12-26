UP CM, governor, other leaders condole Manmohan Singh's demise

Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other leaders of the state on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Advertisment

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

Patel said Singh's demise was a major loss to the political realm.

"Dr Manmohan Singh's demise is a profound loss to Indian politics. I pray for peace to his soul and extend my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family," the governor said in a statement.

Advertisment

Adityanath said, "The demise of former prime minister and eminent economist Dr Manmohan Singh is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to Indian politics." "As finance minister and prime minister, he played a significant role in the governance of the nation. My humble tributes to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family and his supporters to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti," he said in a statement.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over Singh's passing.

"A man of truth and a gentle personality, Dr Manmohan Singh's death is an irreparable international loss. Heartfelt tributes to the great economist and former prime minister," he said in a post on X.

Advertisment

BSP chief Mayawati said on X, "The news of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh's death is extremely saddening. His notable contributions to India's economic progress and his virtuous nature will always be remembered. My deep condolences to his family and admirers." State Congress chief Ajay Rai paid homage to Singh through a poignant post on social media, saying, "Dr Manmohan Singh, a symbol of simplicity in politics, has bid farewell to the world. This news is immensely painful.

"His visionary initiatives, including economic reforms, the nuclear agreement and MGNREGA, brought India to new heights of prosperity. The nation will forever be indebted to his contributions. Heartfelt tributes," Rai added.

Singh, revered as one of India's finest economists and a beacon of decency in politics, leaves behind a legacy of transformative policies that shaped modern India.

Advertisment

"He was treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26," AIIMS, Delhi, said in a bulletin. PTI KIS IJT