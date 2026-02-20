UP CM greets residents of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day on Friday.

Congratulating Mizoram residents on X, Adityanath wished them happiness, peace and prosperity, noting that the state is blessed with natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage.

In another X post, he congratulated the people of Arunchal Pradesh.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the foundation day of Arunachal Pradesh, the 'Arunodaya Praant', filled with the supernatural beauty of nature," he wrote.

"It is my wish that under the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, this glorious state continues to progress and prosper on the path of self-reliance," he added.

Both the states were granted statehood on February 20, 1987. PTI NAV SMV SMV RUK RUK