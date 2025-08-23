UP CM greets scientists on National Space Day, hails Chandrayaan-3 success

Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated scientists for establishing 'New India' at the pinnacle of space on the National Space Day.

In a post on X, he said, "On this day in the year 2023, our great scientists left an indelible mark in global space history by soft landing India's pride 'Chandrayaan-3' on the moon. This mission is a symbol of the infinite potential of 'New India'." He said in the post, "In honour of this unprecedented achievement of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had decided to celebrate 23 August as 'National Space Day', which makes us feel proud of India's scientific talent." Adityanath said, "Today on 'National Space Day', I congratulate those great Indian scientists whose dedication, tireless hard work and amazing talent have established 'New India' at the pinnacle of space. Many congratulations and best wishes to all!"