UP CM greets SSB personnel, families on force's raising day

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended greetings and best wishes to the personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and their families on the occasion of the force's raising day.

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the brave personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal and their families on the raising day of the force, a living symbol of service, security and dedication." "Your commitment to protecting the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation is commendable. Jai Hind," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also conveyed greetings on X, saying, "Service, security and brotherhood! Heartiest greetings to all brave personnel and citizens of the country on the raising day of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)." Maurya said the indomitable courage, discipline and dedication of SSB personnel towards national service --from guarding borders to ensuring internal security and disaster management -- were highly praiseworthy.

"Respectful salutations to all brave personnel who remain ever ready in the service of Mother India while protecting the nation's borders. Jai Hind," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also greeted SSB personnel, saying they were the "brave soldiers of Mother India who protect the nation's borders".

The SSB, with a strength of around 80,000 personnel, has been guarding the 1,751-km-long India-Nepal border since 2001 and the 699-km-long India-Bhutan border since 2004.