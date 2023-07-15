UP CM hands over appointment letters to officers selected under 'Mission Rozgar'

Lucknow, Jul 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 66 review officers/assistant review officers, 204 instructors and 130 junior assistants selected under 'Mission Rozgar', an official statement said.

He urged the newly-appointed officials to discharge their duties so that future generations do not have to deal with the “anarchy, nepotism and corruption that prevailed in the state six years ago”.

"Many of you young people must have been compelled to leave the state six years ago since the system was plagued by anarchy, nepotism, and corruption in the system,” Adityanath said.

“The present government has respected your talent in the past six years and it is imperative on your part to carry out your duties so that future generations of youth will not have to deal with a similar situation," he said.

Congratulating the newly-selected candidates, he said, "Over the last 1.5 years, we have organised 17 programmes for the distribution of appointment letters, during which we have given out appointment letters to more than 55,000 youths." Over 6 lakh appointments have been made over the past six years, Adityanath said while claiming that no one has questioned the recruitment process.

"Due to the fairness and transparency of the recruitment process, not even a single recruitment case is currently pending in court. There is transparency in the functioning of the State Staff Selection Commission," the chief minister said.

When the youth used to go outside the state, they used to suffer from an identity crisis. They used to keep their identities a secret because nobody used to give them a room on rent. But as of today, Uttar Pradesh has shed that stigma, Adityanath said.

"Today, youths are able to find jobs, employment, and appointments in their own state," he said.

Adityanath said that all of the boards and commissions involved in the appointment process currently operate in a fair and open manner. For non-gazetted positions, the interview process has been eliminated, because some people previously practised discrimination during that process.

The chief minister highlighted that the government is providing employment opportunities in both public and private sectors.

Along with the agricultural sector, the state boasts of the largest MSMEs base in the nation, with almost 90 lakh units. Besides increasing the state's exports, this has also served as a platform for employment generation, he said.

The work of making Uttar Pradesh a hub of export by connecting scale with skill is being done in the state itself and the result is visible, Adityanath added.

"We had received proposals for investment of about Rs 36 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit, and when it is systematically invested in Uttar Pradesh, there will be a possibility of employment for 1 crore youth," he said. PTI NAV NB