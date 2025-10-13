UP CM has entered people's hearts, says BJP after 'infiltrator' remark by Akhilesh

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) A day after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav likened UP chief minister to an infiltrator, a BJP spokesperson on Monday said that Yogi Adityanath has entered people's heart, connecting them with development schemes.

"Akhilesh Yadav's image has become that of a clown ('maskhare'). Has Akhilesh Yadav not read the Constitution? Does he not understand the federal structure?" the spokesperson said.

"Yogi Adityanath ji has entered (ghuspaith) into every heart, connecting people with development schemes, and has reached every household by raising the standard of living," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday likened the UP chief minister to an infiltrator, saying he is from Uttarakhand and should be sent back to the state. Speaking to reporters at Lohia Park in Lucknow on Sunday, on the death anniversary of Ram Manohar Lohia, Yadav said the BJP has fake statistics.

"If one is to believe their statistics, they would be lost," he added.

"People who are giving the statistics of exodus... We also have infiltrators in UP. The chief minister is from Uttarakhand. We want him to be sent to Uttarakhand. He is not the only infiltrator; he is also an infiltrator from the ideological point of view," Yadav claimed.

The SP chief added, "He (Adityanath) was not a member of the BJP; he was a member of another (party). So, when will these infiltrators be removed?" Yadav's remarks come days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed some political parties treat infiltrators as a vote bank and questioned why infiltration does not take place along the Gujarat and Rajasthan borders.

Shah made the remarks on Friday while delivering a lecture in memory of Dainik Jagran's former editor-in-chief Narendra Mohan on the topic 'Infiltration (ghuspaith), demographic change and democracy'. PTI NAV HIG HIG