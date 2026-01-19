UP CM hears grievances at Janata Darshan, orders action in domestic dispute case

Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard public grievances during the weekly 'Janata Darshan' programme here and directed officials to take prompt action on complaints received from across the state.

During the interaction, a Lucknow-based woman, Seema, told the chief minister that she had been rendered homeless after being allegedly driven out by her husband and in-laws following the death of her father-in-law.

Accompanied by her two young daughters, she said she was facing acute financial hardship and sought the chief minister's intervention to enable her to live in her matrimonial home.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Adityanath directed the Lucknow Police Commissioner to take immediate and appropriate action in the matter, according to an official statement.

Seema also sought financial assistance for the upbringing of her children. The chief minister assured her that her grievance would be addressed and justice ensured.

The Janata Darshan saw an emotional moment when the chief minister interacted with two-year-old Ananya, one of Seema's daughters.

Adityanath distributed chocolates to children who had accompanied their parents and encouraged them to study well. When he asked Ananya for her chocolate, the child innocently offered it back to him, evoking an emotional response from those present, the statement said.

Several other complaints related to the police, electricity department and requests for financial assistance were also raised during the programme. The chief minister instructed officials to examine each case carefully and ensure a time-bound resolution of genuine grievances.

Applicants seeking financial assistance for medical treatment were asked to submit estimates from hospitals.

Adityanath said the state government stands with the people in times of need and is committed to resolving their legitimate problems, the statement added. PTI KIS RHL