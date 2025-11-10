UP CM hears public grievances, orders prompt action at 'Janta Darshan'

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday interacted with around 200 people during his 'Janata Darshan' here and assured them of the timely and transparent resolution of their problems, officials said.

The chief minister promised government assistance for housing, financial aid for daughters' weddings and the treatment of serious illnesses to all the poor, an official statement issued here said.

During the interaction, he listened to individual petitions and handed over the applications to the officials concerned, instructing them to take time-bound actions.

When an elderly woman raised the issue of not having a house, Adityanath assured her of a home under a government scheme.

He also directed officials to provide benefits under the marriage grant scheme to an individual's plea seeking help for wedding assistance, the statement said.

On complaints related to land grabbing, the chief minister ordered that strict action would be taken against the encroachers.

"He directed officials to ensure prompt, fair and transparent redressal of public grievances, stressing that no one should suffer due to lack of funds," the statement said.