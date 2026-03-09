UP CM holds Janata Darshan, asks officials to prioritise resolution of entrepreneurs' issues

Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan, or public grievance redressal meeting, at his official residence in 5 Kalidas Marg here on Monday.

Adityanath patiently heard the problems of people who had come from different parts of the state, assured them that their legitimate issues would be resolved, and also instructed administrative and police officials to address the grievances within a stipulated time frame.

During the meeting, two entrepreneurs presented their concerns before the chief minister.

Accepting their applications, Adityanath directed the departments concerned, especially the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority and the district administration, to ensure quick resolution of these cases.

He told officials that problems faced by entrepreneurs should be resolved on a priority basis and said that any delay or negligence will not be tolerated.

"An excellent ecosystem for investment has been created in the state. The government has implemented several transparent systems, including a single window system for clearance of new projects and investment proposals," he said.

A complainant from Kasganj alleged delay in police action in his case. The chief minister directed the superintendent of police concerned to take cognisance of the matter and ensure speedy resolution of his case.

Another case was related to illegal encroachment. Adopting a strict stance against encroachment, Adityanath said that such matters will not be tolerated under any circumstance.

The chief minister also spoke to some children who had accompanied their parents to the meeting.

He advised them to minimise the use of mobile phones and focus on studies.

"Read books. Use social media only as much as necessary. Excessive use of internet can be harmful," he told them. PTI ABN RUK RUK