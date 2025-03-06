UP CM holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, assures people of prompt grievance resolution

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of around 250 people during a 'Janata Darshan' event on Gorakhnath Temple premises here on Thursday and instructed officials to resolve them promptly.

During the interaction, a woman sought financial assistance for the medical treatment of a family member. In response, the chief minister advised the woman to obtain an estimate of the expenses for the treatment and assured her of all necessary support.

According to an official statement, Adityanath handed over to the officials the applications of people seeking resolution of their concerns and directed them to expedite the estimation process and forward it to the government for timely assistance.

Emphasizing the government's commitment, he asserted that addressing public grievances remains a top priority and urged officials to act swiftly and diligently.