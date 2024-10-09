UP CM holds review meeting to discuss development projects, law and order

Balrampur(UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday suggested channelization of the Rapti River to prevent flooding in Balrampur district in future.

Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit, held a review meeting here at the Collectorate auditorium and discussed issues related to development projects and law and order, an official statement said.

"Recognising Balrampur as a flood-prone area, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a permanent solution, suggesting the channelization of the Rapti River to prevent future flooding," reads the statement.

He further directed officials to ensure all connecting roads in the district are well-maintained and pothole-free. He urged them to submit proposals for new roads and bridges in coordination with public representatives, assuring immediate government funding.

Adityanath directed that land be designated for the construction of a new large cow conservation centre, and also produce compressed biogas.

During a review of law and order, Adityanath emphasised the need for safe and peaceful celebrations of all upcoming festivals, including Durga Puja, Ramleela, Deepawali, and Chhath.

Regarding infrastructure, the chief minister instructed that the construction of Maa Pateshwari University be completed on time and to high standards.

While reviewing the Jal Jeevan Mission, he stressed that roads must be promptly repaired after being dug and that responsibility should be assigned if any roads remain unaddressed.

He also highlighted the need to resolve revenue disputes, instructing administrative officers to initiate a campaign to address these issues. He recommended that a joint team of police and administration be deployed in such areas to prevent any potential unrest.

Cabinet/in-charge minister Rakesh Sachan, Balrampur Sadar MLA Palturam, Tulsipur MLA Kailash Nath Shukla, Uttaraula MLA Ram Pratap Verma, Legislative Council member Awadhesh Kumar Singh 'Manju Singh,' District Panchayat President Aarti Tiwari, Devipatan Division Commissioner and DIG, Balrampur DM Pawan Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, Chief Development Officer and officials of all departments were present in the review meeting.