UP CM inaugurates book festival at park along Gomti River

Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a book festival at Gomti Riverfront Park in Lucknow’s Jiamau area.

The Gomti Book Festival, organised jointly by the National Book Trust and Lucknow Development Authority, will be held at the park built along the Gomti River till November 17, the state government said in a statement.

The chief minister asked the children to buy at least one book from the fair stalls to develop reading habits.

Expressing concern over the growing influence of the digital age, Adityanath said that today's youth is spending about six hours of their day on smartphones or other digital devices.

“If this time is used in some productive work, then it can be beneficial for both the society and youth. We should use technology but not become its slaves," he said.

Drawing attention to the Indian knowledge systems, he said that the significance of 'shruti' tradition is very deep. Sages wrote down knowledge at holy places like Naimisharanya, making it a pilgrimage site.

Uttar Pradesh is fortunate to have produced great poets like Maharishi Valmiki and Tulsidas, he said.

‘Ramcharitmanas’ is sung in every household. The best work of knowledge, Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta, was composed on the battlefield, Adityanath said, adding that we should be proud of our heritage and literature and cherish it.

The chief minister suggested that such book fairs should be organised in all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

“Books expand our thinking and make us aware about society. We have to inspire our new generation in this direction," he said. PTI NAV NB NB