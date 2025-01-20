UP CM inaugurates elephant rescue centre, butterfly park at Gorakhpur zoo

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an elephant rescue centre and a butterfly park at the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park here on Monday.

On the occasion, the chief minister said even animals possess compassion and when treated with care and affection, "naturally gravitate towards humans".

He also unveiled a coffee-table book and planted saplings at the park.

Highlighting the importance of adopting a sensitive approach towards nature, environment, animals and birds to maintain ecological balance, Adityanath said, "If we are environment-friendly, nature, in turn, will nurture us with a better environment." He noted that the zoological park, spanning 121 acres, houses more than 350 species of animals and birds.

During his visit to the zoo, Adityanah fed sugarcane, bananas, jaggery and grams to elephants and two rhinoceroses named Har and Gauri.

Regarding Uttar Pradesh's afforestation efforts, he said more than 100 crore saplings have been planted over the last seven to eight years, significantly increasing the state's forest cover.

He also talked about the upcoming Jatayu Conservation Centre in Campierganj and expressed a vision for a central horticulture and forestry university, recognising its importance for the state.

The chief minister stressed the need for the younger generation to understand the value of environmental preservation and urged people to avoid practices that are harmful to the environment, such as using single-use plastic.

He advocated for proactive steps like planting 10 trees annually and promoting rainwater harvesting to conserve water.

Adityanath noted that safeguarding the environment would ensure a brighter future for the current and coming generations.

Reflecting on the zoological park's impact, he said it has received more 30 lakh visitors since its inauguration on March 27, 2021, including over 10 lakh students.

The chief minister also named several animals at the park.

A male wolf brought from Bahraich was named Bhairav and a female wolf Bhairavi.

Adityanath recounted how the pair, part of a pack that had caused harm to people in Bahraich, was rescued and relocated to the park.

A tiger from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, rescued in September 2024, was named Kesari and released into its enclosure during the event. PTI ABN RC