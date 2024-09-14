UP CM inaugurates 'Gyan Yagna' at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Gyan Yagna at Gorakhnath Temple, an official statement said.

During his address, Adityanath said, "In Sanatan Dharma, there is a firm belief that religion is much more than a method of worship as it may vary from person to person. Only a religion as vast as Sanatan Dharma can face life's highs and lows with equanimity. The expansiveness of Sanatan has remained steadfast through all challenges and changes." Adityanath visited the temple to mark the 55th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 10th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj, the statement read.

Inaugurating the Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Gyan Yagna at Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath said, "Even in today's busy times, devotees continue the tradition of dedicating hours to the 'katha' throughout the week.The influence of Shri Ram and Shri Krishna, the two deities of Sanatan Dharma, is unparalleled across the world".

He also explained that the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha reveals this secret of attaining salvation. He said that the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran narrates the divine acts of Lord Krishna that unfolds the mysteries of life and the values of Sanatan Dharma. PTI COR NAV HIG