UP CM inaugurates healthcare projects worth Rs 1,147 crore at SGPGI Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the long overdue Advanced Pediatric Centre is taking shape in the state thanks to the efforts of the "double-engine" government.

Emphasising his close and first-hand experience of the health issues affecting children in the state, Adityanath mentioned that during his time as a Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, he raised this issue both in Parliament and through protests.

The chief minister was addressing the inauguration and foundation stone laying programme of various projects of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute for Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

"Under the leadership of PM (Narendra) Modi, the state is making continuous progress in healthcare. Before 2017, there were medical colleges in only 18 districts, but now there are medical colleges in 64 districts. The state is quickly moving towards the goal of having One District, One College," he said.

The UP chief minister mentioned that the number of MBBS and PG seats has more than doubled in the recent past. He also highlighted the success in addressing the issue of Japanese encephalitis, noting that this is a significant achievement, especially since it primarily affected children.

The chief minister inaugurated several healthcare facilities at SGPGI, including the Advanced Diabetes Centre, Tele ICU, Saloni Heart Centre (Phase 1), and a hostel for the College of Medical Technology with a total investment of Rs 1,147 crore, according to an official statement.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Advanced Pediatric Centre, Saloni Heart Centre (Phase 2) and Rain Basera, it stated.

The chief minister highlighted that SGPGI is one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the country.

The Advanced Pediatric Centre will have 575 beds and offer services from 22 departments, providing treatments for hormonal issues, diabetes, pediatric ICU care, emergency pediatric genetics, pediatric neurology and more -- all under one roof.

He said the first phase of the Saloni Heart Centre has commenced and an MoU has been signed for the second phase. This centre, equipped with world-class facilities, aims to perform serious heart surgeries on 5,000 children annually, and will offer second opinions to another 10,000 children each year.

Key officials present at the inauguration included Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and other dignitaries, according to the statement.

Additionally, Adityanath announced the start of the construction of a 1,000-bed night shelter funded by Rs 51 crore from ONGC's CSR initiative, which will significantly benefit attendants visiting the hospital.

The shelter will also feature parking and canteen facilities, offering meals for just Rs 15 to Rs 20. The hostel for 200 students at the College of Medical Technology has also been completed, he said. PTI KIS KSS KSS