UP CM inaugurates 'Kalyan Mandapam' for people from middle-income groups to hold social events

Gorakhpur, Feb 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated 'Kalyan Mandapam' in Gorakhpur saying that it would enable people from economically weaker and middle-income groups to have have access to five-star facilities for holding their social events Describing the initiative as a new step in improving civic amenities, the CM said, "Those who can afford it book hotels and banquet halls for their events, but where will the poor go? That's why we asked the municipal corporation and development authority to create spaces like Kalyan Mandapams, where marriages and social functions of the poor and middle class can be held with proper facilities." Addressing the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of development projects worth Rs 103 crore in Khorabar Township, Yogi said, "Today marks the inauguration of Gorakhpur’s first Kalyan Mandapam, and in the coming months, seven more will be ready." He added that five of these facilities have been funded through his MLA fund. The Chief Minister also directed the municipal corporation to allow sanitation workers and municipal staff to book Kalyan Mandapams for just Rs 11,000.

The CM inaugurated the first Kalyan Mandapam in the newly created Khorabar ward, built at a cost of Rs 4.71 crore. He also unveiled a Rs 4.55 crore gas-based animal crematorium, a Rs 97 lakh shed at Kanha Gaushala in Mahewa, and other projects.

In total, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 26.31 crore and laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 76.40 crore.

During the event, the CM felicitated sanitation workers for their outstanding work by awarding them certificates of appreciation and gifts. He also handed over a Rs 1 lakh financial assistance cheque to the father of a deceased sanitation worker.

Before taking the stage, Yogi inaugurated the Kalyan Mandapam by cutting the ribbon, inspected its arrangements, and later flagged off ten municipal vehicles.