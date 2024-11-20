UP CM inaugurates Maa Pateshwari Tharu Hostel in Balrampur

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the Maa Pateshwari Tharu Hostel built with CSR funds from the Balrampur Foundation in Balrampur town.

Advertisment

Adityanath arrived in Balrampur today on a two-day visit, an official statement said, adding that he also distributed clothes to children during the inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration of the Tharu Hostel is part of the series of efforts undertaken by the state government for tribal welfare.

On Tuesday, Adityanath had ordered that a 'Tribal Gallery' along with a 'Constitution Gallery' be set up at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh set to begin from January 2025. The 'Tribal Gallery' is aimed at showcasing 'Tribal Culture' of the state, Adityanath had said.

Advertisment

He also visited the Pateshwari Devi temple and then attended the Shri Ram Katha event on the 24th death anniversary of Brahmalin Mahant Yogi Mahendranath Maharaj at the Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth Temple in Devipatan, the statement said.

Adityanath was welcomed by the temple's Mahant Mithilesh Nath Yogi and MLA Kailashnath Shukla.

Balrampur Sugar Mills Chairman Vivek Saraogi, Balrampur Foundation Trustee Avantika Saraogi, District Magistrate Pawan Aggarwal, SP Vikas Kumar, ADM Pradeep Kumar, ASP Namrita Srivastava, DPRO Shreya Upadhyay, and other officials were present at the event. PTI MAN ABN NB NB