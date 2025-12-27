UP CM inaugurates two-day police conference in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday inaugurated a two-day conference of senior police officers that will focus on challenges ranging from cybercrime and human trafficking to emerging issues such as social media.

In a post on X, the UP Police said that officers will take part in 11 sessions, which will focus on shaping the strategic priorities and future road map for policing in the state.

Adityanath was accorded a traditional guard of honour at the 'Police Manthan' conference in Lucknow, it added. The conference will end on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) PAC Ram Krishna Swarnkar warmly welcomed Adityanath with bouquets.

"The objective of the conference is to strengthen people-centric policing, develop a technology-based modern policing system and ensure effective and swift action against crime and criminals. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will remain present for both days of the session," the DGP told reporters.

Krishna said the conference replaces the traditional annual 'Police Week' to ensure a sharper focus for outcome-oriented brainstorming sessions.