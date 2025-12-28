UP CM inspects heritage corridor under construction in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the heritage corridor being developed from Dharmshala Bazar to Pandeyhata in Gorakhpur will serve as a model for the city's development plan.

Adityanath, who inspected the ongoing 3.5-kilometre road widening project, said its progress was reflected in the satisfaction and confidence visible on residents' faces, which in itself was a befitting reply to those spreading misinformation.

The project, popularly known as the Virasat Galiyara, is being executed at a cost of Rs 555.56 crore.

During the evening inspection, Adityanath halted at key locations including Pandeyhata, Nakhas Chowk and Alinagar to review the pace and quality of work. He also examined the project's layout and drawings and issued necessary instructions.

Officials informed the chief minister that construction of a 2.2-kilometre stretch has been completed, while work on the remaining 1.3 kilometres is underway.

Directing the Public Works Department to expedite the project, the chief minister stressed that quality must not be compromised and warned that any delay or negligence would be viewed seriously.

He instructed officials to install street lights along the corridor and shift the overhead wires underground. He also laid emphasis on ensuring proper drainage to prevent waterlogging, with slabs over drains to double up as pedestrian footpaths.

During the visit, the chief minister also reviewed the Bandhu Singh Commercial Complex and multi-level parking facility being built near Ghantaghar at a cost of around Rs 28 crore.

He directed officials to earmark space for a statue of freedom fighter Bandhu Singh and ensure that existing cultural activities remain unaffected.