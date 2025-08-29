UP CM inspects preservation of rare manuscripts in Varanasi university

Varanasi (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya to inspect the preservation work being carried out under the National Mission for Manuscript, the UP government said in a statement.

This was his third visit to the university campus.

Adityanath closely monitored the progress of preserving rare manuscripts and instructed that the pace of work be accelerated.

He stated that preserving these manuscripts, which are the heritage of Indian culture, is a commendable task, and for this, the Uttar Pradesh Government will provide every possible support. He emphasized that protecting cultural and spiritual heritage is a crucial responsibility for future generations.

The chief minister reviewed the preservation works being carried out by the National Mission for Manuscripts at the university's extension building with the support of the Government of India. He also enquired about the progress of the historic Saraswati Bhavan Library and other construction works.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma said that the university is fully committed to speeding up the campaign for the preservation of manuscripts. PTI NAV HIG HIG