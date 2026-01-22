UP CM inspects sports university in Meerut, directs academic session to begin by May 2026

Meerut (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inspected the under-construction Major Dhyan Chand State Sports University here and directed the executing agencies to ensure that academic activities begin at the institution by May 31, 2026.

Talking to reporters after the inspection, the chief minister said that over the past decade, there has been a significant change in both the mindset and the system related to sports in the country.

He said initiatives such as 'Khelo India', the 'Fit India Movement' and sports competitions involving public representatives have infused new energy among the youth towards sports.

Adityanath said the state government is strengthening sports infrastructure from villages to districts.

He said talent is being identified through rural sports leagues and MLA sports competitions, while work is underway on plans to construct stadiums in every district.

The chief minister said Meerut has a rich historical and revolutionary legacy, and initiatives such as 'One District One Product' have also gained momentum from this region, which is why Meerut was chosen for the establishment of the sports university.

He added that the area of the university has been increased from 90 acres to 100 acres.

The construction work is being carried out at a cost of Rs 250 crore in the first phase and around Rs 200 crore in the second phase, with strict instructions to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe, he said.

He said that some courses have already commenced, and regular classes will be conducted from the upcoming academic session.

The university will offer diploma, degree and postgraduate courses related to 12 sports disciplines, he said.

Adityanath directed officials to appoint qualified faculty to develop the university as an institution of international standards and to associate former international players with training activities.

He said the university would function as a major centre for the state in the future and sports colleges would eventually be opened in every commissionarate.

Highlighting the achievements of players from western Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said the government would also encourage private sports academies.

On the occasion, the university's logo, flag and uniform were also launched.

Adityanath expressed confidence that the university would set new benchmarks in promoting sports and sporting activities. PTI COR ABN HIG