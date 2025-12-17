UP: CM issues directives to tackle dense fog, cold-wave conditions

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a series of directives to senior administrative and police officials on Wednesday to ensure effective management of dense fog and cold-wave conditions across the state, an official statement said.

The directives follow a series of fog-related road accidents across the state on Tuesday that claimed 25 lives and left 59 people injured. The worst tragedy occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, where a multi-vehicle pile-up in dense fog turned into an inferno, killing at least 13 people.

The chief minister has instructed divisional commissioners, inspectors general of police, district magistrates, police and traffic authorities to stay on "high alert" during periods of dense fog and ensure proper road-safety arrangements.

He has emphasised the need for continuous checks on streetlights and ordered the immediate repair of any faulty lighting to prevent accidents.

Adityanath has also directed the officials to identify dark spots and take appropriate corrective measures, including the installation of reflectors on highways and roads.

He has asked them to monitor the situation and ensure public safety, the statement said. PTI KIS SMV RC