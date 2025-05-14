UP CM launches 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow, terms Pak 'failed state'

Lucknow: Holding the tricolour high, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' on Wednesday and commended the armed forces for successfully striking terror infrastructure in the "failed nation" of Pakistan.

The success of Operation Sindoor, carried out in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, sent a powerful message to India's enemies, he said.

Pointing to the huge congregation at the rally, one of the many being organised by the BJP across Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said it proved the respect people have for the armed forces.

"This patience and dedication reflect how citizens stood with our soldiers and government during Operation Sindoor." With India tracking the links of the Pahalgam massacre to Pakistan, Adityanath castigated the neighbouring nation as a "failed state" that has only sown seeds of terrorism in the past 70 to 75 years.

"Pakistan is hollow from within. The world has seen that it accorded state funerals to terrorists with politicians and Army officials in attendance. The day is not far when this terrorism, deeply embedded in its system, will consume the nation itself," he said.

In a stern warning, the chief minister said, "Those who dare raise a finger at India or threaten the dignity of our daughters will find no one to mourn them." Adityanath said Operation Sindoor had to be launched despite the evidence of Pakistani links to last month's attack on tourists in the verdant Baisaran meadows, Islamabad lived in denial.

"On the very first day of the operation, over 100 terrorists and those sheltering them were punished. The world witnessed the Indian military's might on land, sea, and air. The Indian forces' message was clear: 'We don't provoke, but if provoked, we don't spare.'" "The tricolour represents India's honour, pride, and valour. This yatra is a mark of gratitude to the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing strong in the face of adversity," the chief minister said.

He emphasised that Modi's core vision of 'Nation First' acts as a guiding light for all Indians.

"When 140 crore Indians prioritise the nation above everything else, no power in the world can challenge India. If every citizen fulfils their duty with this spirit, we will realise the dream of a developed and powerful nation," Adityanath said.

A host of senior BJP leaders, including state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, MPs, MLCs and district leaders were also present at the rally.