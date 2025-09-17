UP CM launches health campaign for women with over 20,000 camps on PM Modi's birthday

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' by rolling out 20,324 health camps across the state, and said that it is a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Adityanath said that the campaign, which will run for a fortnight till Vijayadashmi, aims to make women's health a mass movement and will focus not only on screening and counselling but also on free treatment for women.

"Health camps will not just provide checkups but also free treatment. Medical experts have been made available at community health centres, Aarogya Mandirs and medical colleges to ensure proper diagnosis and care," the CM said.

"The programme is being conducted by the health department through health camps in all districts where high-risk women will be screened for blood pressure, diabetes, oral and breast cancer, cervical cancer, anaemia and tuberculosis. Pregnant women will undergo health checkups and children will be immunised," he said.

He said 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres across the state are also participating in the initiative to raise awareness among women, while more than 500 blood donation drives are being organised to encourage voluntary blood donation.

Adityanath hailed PM Modi's leadership, calling him "one of the most visionary and popular leaders in the world" who has transformed every sector, from the economy and infrastructure to education, agriculture and social welfare.

"Under his inspiration, Uttar Pradesh has taken significant steps for women's empowerment over the past eight years -- from free education for girls to the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana that provides Rs 25,000 from birth to graduation and financial aid of up to Rs 1 lakh for their wedding," he said.

The chief minister said the campaign seeks to connect every citizen of the state to the vision of a healthier and more empowered society.

"Through this campaign, we want to bring about a comprehensive change in every citizen's life," he said, urging public participation.

The CM said about 1 crore women are linked to 10 lakh self-help groups in rural areas and another 10 lakh are engaged in urban regions, helping build a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and driving large-scale public awareness campaigns.

Adityanath expressed confidence that the campaign will lead to significant health awareness and better outcomes for women, calling it "a step towards a stronger and healthier Uttar Pradesh inspired by the prime minister's vision".

The initiative in Uttar Pradesh is part of a pan-India campaign that was launched by PM Modi via video conferencing from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, describing women's health as a key pillar of a developed India.

Adityanath inaugurated the state-level campaign at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre here and announced a hike in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers.

"Anganwadi sisters' services will be honoured by giving them smartphones and raising their honorarium. Their training and timely payments will also be ensured so that they become self-reliant," the CM said, adding that the initiative is aimed at strengthening women and child health services at the grassroots level.

The CM also pointed out that 60,000 women are earning Rs 8,000 a month from Take Home Ration (THR) plants and that their income will be further boosted with NAFED's help.

Listing achievements in the health sector, Adityanath said 41 new medical colleges have been built in the state in the past eight years, including one recently inaugurated in Amethi.

"Infant mortality rate has come down from 45 to 37, maternal mortality rate to 141, and there has been measurable improvement in anaemia (5.1 per cent), stunting (6.6 per cent) and underweight prevalence (7.4 per cent).

"Encephalitis has been eliminated, saving thousands of children's lives," he said, adding that the state continues to work on malaria, dengue, kala-azar and TB elimination.