UP CM launches health campaign with over 20,000 camps on PM Modi's birthday

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' by rolling out 20,324 health camps across the state, and said that it is a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Adityanath said that the campaign, which will run for a fortnight, aims to make women's health a mass movement and will focus not only on screening and counselling but also on free treatment for women.

"The programme is being conducted by the health department through health camps in all districts where high-risk women will be screened for blood pressure, diabetes, oral and breast cancer, cervical cancer, anaemia and tuberculosis. Pregnant women will undergo health checkups and children will be immunised," he said.

He said 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres across the state are also participating in the initiative to raise awareness among women, while more than 500 blood donation drives are being organised to encourage voluntary blood donation.

Adityanath hailed PM Modi's leadership, calling him "one of the most visionary and popular leaders in the world" who has transformed every sector, from the economy and infrastructure to education, agriculture and social welfare.

"Under his inspiration, Uttar Pradesh has taken significant steps for women's empowerment over the past eight years -- from free education for girls to the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana that provides Rs 25,000 from birth to graduation and financial aid of up to Rs 1 lakh for their wedding," he said.

The chief minister said the campaign seeks to connect every citizen of the state to the vision of a healthier and more empowered society.

"Through this campaign, we want to bring about a comprehensive change in every citizen's life," he said, urging public participation.

The CM said about 1 crore women are linked to 10 lakh self-help groups in rural areas, with another 10 lakh engaged in urban regions, helping build a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and driving large-scale public awareness campaigns.

Adityanath expressed confidence that the campaign will lead to significant health awareness and better outcomes for women, calling it "a step towards a stronger, healthier Uttar Pradesh inspired by the prime minister's vision".