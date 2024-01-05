UP CM launches mobile app of State Information Commission

Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a software and a mobile application to facilitate e-filing and online hearing of complaints and second appeals in the State Information Commission.

After launching the complaint and appeal tracking system at the RTI Bhawan here, he said that technology can become a powerful medium to bring changes in a person's life.

With the launch of this software and mobile application, no person will have to physically come to the State Information Commission office for their complaints, he said.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, the chief minister highlighted that prior to 2017, the state witnessed a food grain scam, where the underprivileged were deprived of their essential food supplies in various districts.

As soon as his government assumed office in the state, Adityanath said, "we conducted raids on all the 80,000 fair price ration shops in the state simultaneously, exposing 30 lakh fake ration cards." Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country whose Information Commission has its own software and app for the redressal of complaints, he said.

"In the last three years, the UP Information Commission has resolved more than 1,10,000 cases.... If technology is used correctly and work is done with better teamwork, then in the coming time, the resolution of all cases will be done in a timely manner," he added. PTI CDN SMN SMN