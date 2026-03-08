UP CM launches Rozgar Sangam app, distributes appointment letters on Women's Day

Lucknow (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the mobile application of the Rozgar Sangam portal and distributed appointment letters to newly selected 'sevikas' at a programme organised on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The 'Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh 2026' initiative aims to promote employment opportunities and empower women across the state.

During the programme, more than 5,000 women received job offers through various participating organisations.

The chief minister also launched the mobile application of the Rozgar Sangam portal, a platform designed to connect job seekers with employment opportunities.

At the event, Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 94 newly recruited Mukhya Sevikas and honoured outstanding women employees and meritorious girl students with the Nari Shakti Awards.

He also handed over cheques to beneficiaries of the Kanya Sumangala Yojana and oversaw the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of Rs 3,849 lakh for insurance premiums as well as for sarees and uniforms for anganwadi workers.

The programme was organised to mark International Women's Day and highlighted various initiatives of the state government aimed at strengthening women's welfare, employment and social security. PTI ABN HIG HIG