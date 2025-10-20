UP CM, leaders extends greetings on Diwali; Dy CM Maurya urges people to embrace Swadeshi

Lucknow, Oct 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday termed Diwali as a sacred festival symbolising the eternal victory of truth, Sanatan Dharma, virtue, and positivity.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but also a ray of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for a renaissance in the nation." "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, the sacred festival symbolising the eternal victory of truth, Sanatan Dharma, virtue, and positivity!" "With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki, may not only homes, but also hearts be illuminated, may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be lit in everyone's life. This is my prayer. Jai Jai Siyaram!" the chief minister said on X.

Extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion, Adityanath's deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya described Diwali as the grand festival symbolising the victory of light over darkness, truth over falsehood, and hope over despair.

"May this holy festival, illuminated by the light of lamps, infuse new energy and new resolve into everyone's lives. Let's, this Diwali, embrace 'Swadeshi,' light the lamp of a self-reliant India!" he added.

Another deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I pray to God that this holy festival of Diwali brings the light of happiness, prosperity, splendour and joy in the lives of all of you." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a statement issued by the party on the eve of Diwali (on Sunday), wished everyone happiness, prosperity, and long life.

He said everyone should celebrate the festival of lights together. This festival gives the message of mutual cooperation, harmony, and goodwill, he said.

In his Diwali greetings, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "Heartiest greetings of Diwali to all our countrymen. We wish that this auspicious festival brings happiness, prosperity and well-being to all of you." Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, in a post in Hindi on X, said, "Happy Diwali -- hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, including Uttar Pradesh, on the festival of Diwali." PTI NAV NSD NSD