UP: CM, opposition leaders condemn terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday denounced the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people as "cowardly, unforgivable and highly condemnable".

Opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati also deplored the attack and asked the Centre to ensure strict action against the perpetrators.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others.

Taking to X, Adityanath said, "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam is cowardly, unforgivable and highly condemnable. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured." Heavily armed terrorists walked out of the woods of Baisaran, a meadow atop a hill here, and surrounded a group of around 40 tourists. The terrorists started firing on the tourists indiscriminately, leaving multiple people dead and injuring at least 20.

Eyewitnesses claimed that as soon as the bullets started flying, the handful of locals who earn a livelihood from tourism ran for safety, leaving the tourists as sitting ducks.

Reacting to the incident, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said, "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely sad, condemnable and worrying. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The government should take this incident with utmost seriousness and take strict action." Terming the incident "heart-wrenching", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said, "The horrific pictures (in the aftermath) of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir are heart-wrenching. This attack is condemnable." "The best medical services and facilities of the country should be immediately ensured for the injured. My heartfelt prayers for everyone's health and life," he said.

In another post on the social media platform, Yadav said, "The Central government needs to ensure a secure environment in Jammu and Kashmir on priority. Only then can the lives of locals and tourists remain safe. Security creates trust and a sense of unity and integrity." PTI NAV NSD NSD