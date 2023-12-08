UP CM orders action against drug menace in Noida, Gr Noida universities

Noida, Dec 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to make sure that universities in Noida and Greater Noida form internal teams to combat drug menace among youth.

His directions came during a review meeting with officers of Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, local authorities, police department and elected representatives.

Multiple drug-peddlers and traffickers have been arrested over the past few months in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida and large quantities of banned substances seized from them.

The police also found colleges and universities to be target areas of these peddlers, with new trends of drug supply also coming to light. Taking serious note of the situation during the review meet, CM Adityanath emphasised on the participation of universities in the statewide campaign against drug dealers.

"The Chief Minister asked the universities to establish internal teams dedicated to addressing the issue of drug addiction," according to an official statement.

"Adityanath directed senior police officers to intensify and enforce stringent measures in the ongoing anti-drug campaign. He said that suspicious people hovering around universities and educational institutions should be investigated," the statement said.

The chief minister stressed the importance of taking decisive action against those enticing students into the world of illegal drugs, including the seizure of their assets. Furthermore, he instructed the establishment of rehabilitation centers within medical colleges, according to the statement.

Meerut Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumar J, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M, Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar, Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh, District Magistrate Maneesh Verma, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh were present during the meeting held at the Gautam Buddh University.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, MLC Shri Chand Sharma, among others, were also present. Reviewing development works, the chief minister directed officials to expedite the opening of offices for entrepreneurs who have invested in the region. Adityanath sought updates on the ground-breaking ceremony, New Noida development, and theme-based parks in the twin cities, according to the statement.

The officers informed him about waste management, startups, the YEIDA Master Plan 2041 and the New Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway through a presentation, it added.

"CM Adityanath instructed officials to ensure the installation of high-quality CCTV cameras as part of the Safe City initiative," the statement said.

"Also, CCTV footage should be kept safe by making a control room. He also asked all the authorities to establish constant communication with the public and public representatives," it said.

The chief minister issued directives to ensure the timely submission of master plans by authorities to the government. Additionally, he emphasised the need to formulate a comprehensive plan for the removal of illegal encroachments.

"Furthermore, officers were directed to address issues raised by public representatives with both efficiency and quality in a timely manner," the statement added. PTI KIS TIR TIR