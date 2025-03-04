UP CM orders immediate FIR against Ansal Group, assures homebuyers protection

Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) Taking cognisance of the Ansal Group case in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered immediate registration of an FIR against the company, and assured homebuyers their interests would be protected, according to an official statement.

This came after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) initiated insolvency proceedings against the company.

During a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, the chief minister emphasised that Ansal Group's "fraudulent practices" against homebuyers will not be tolerated. He instructed officials to take strong action against all responsible officers of the company.

"To ensure justice for those affected, CM Adityanath directed that FIRs be filed in all districts where similar cases against the Ansal Group have surfaced, following the pattern observed in Lucknow," the statement said.

"Additionally, he instructed the formation of a committee comprising the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and aggrieved buyers, ensuring that strong evidence is presented in court. This, he noted, will facilitate strict legal action and make it easier for the court to hold the Ansal Group accountable," it said.

During the meeting, officials informed the chief minister the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had passed a unilateral order without notifying the Lucknow Development Authority and the Housing Department.

"Expressing strong displeasure, CM Adityanath directed the authorities to file an appeal in the wider public interest against the decision," it said.

While reviewing the Housing and Urban Planning Department's progress, the chief minister directed officials to take immediate action on all pending cases and expedite their resolution, it said.

During the meeting, the chief minister also assessed the operational status of Kanpur Metro, Lucknow Metro, and Agra Metro, along with updates on ongoing corridor construction. He instructed officials to accelerate project execution to ensure timely completion.

CM Adityanath also reviewed the progress of the one trillion dollar economy roadmap and key action points related to its implementation.

This includes the establishment of 100 new townships, digitisation of administrative processes, fast-tracking property disposals, and ensuring land availability for the development of 100 hotels and 100 hospitals, according to the statement.

He further stressed that construction quality must never be compromised and cautioned against unplanned urbanization.

To tackle urban slum challenges, he directed the Development Authority and Housing Development Board to develop high-quality residential facilities, parks, and gyms in these areas.

He also urged them to contribute to urban development and, if necessary, construct high-rise buildings to optimize space and enhance living standards.

Reviewing the GIS-based master plan structure, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set a March deadline for the identification and implementation of master plans across various districts.

He also directed officials to accelerate land acquisition for the Agra Inner Ring Road Rahnkala and Raipur project, ensuring close coordination with local farmers for smooth execution.

CM Adityanath further instructed the Development Authority to expedite ongoing projects in Jhansi, Bareilly, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Chitrakoot, and Agra under the Chief Minister Urban Expansion New City Promotion Scheme.

He emphasised the need for development authorities to proactively identify and address uncontrolled urban growth to ensure planned and sustainable development.

Additionally, while reviewing the progress of the International Exhibition and Convention Center in Lucknow, the Chief Minister directed officials to fast-track all scheduled works to ensure timely completion, according to the statement. PTI KIS TIR TIR