UP CM orders pre-Holi salary disbursal for govt employees

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that salaries of all government employees are disbursed before Holi and warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Immediately after returning from his two-nation tour of Singapore and Japan, the chief minister issued a series of instructions to the administration.

He directed that salaries of all government employees be paid before Holi. He also ordered that wages of outsourcing staff, contractual workers and sanitation workers be released before the festival, according to officials.

Adityanath declared Saturday, February 28, as a working day. He announced that all employees will get leave on March 3 and that Holi holidays will be observed from March 2 to 4, officials said.

The chief minister cautioned officials against any laxity in implementing the directives.

Adityanath returned from a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan during which he signed Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and received investment proposals amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, according to the state government.

The tour focused on attracting investments in sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, logistics, data centres and automobile manufacturing, and included discussions on developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar as an MRO and cargo hub.

The government described the visit as a significant step towards achieving the state's goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30. PTI KIS RHL