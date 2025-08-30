UP CM orders speedy redressal of public issues at 'Janata Darshan' in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with people here on Saturday as part of his 'Janata Darshan' programme and directed the officials to resolve those issues on a priority basis.

Yogi Adityanath has been in Varanasi since Friday as part of his two-day visit to the city.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Adityanath listened to the problems of people during the "Janta Darshan" organised at the Circuit House here.

BJP District co-media in-charge Arvind Mishra said the chief minister participated in the public hearing in Varanasi for the first time. During this, he met the public, heard their problems and directed the officials concerned to resolve the issues immediately, Mishra said.

He also said the applications of those whom the chief minister could not meet were taken and handed over to the officials concerned for speedy redressal of those. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD