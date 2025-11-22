UP CM, other leaders pay tributes to Mulyam Singh Yadav on 86th birth anniversary

Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders on Saturday paid tributes to Samajwadi Party patriarch and former chief minister of the state, Mulayam Singh Yadav, on his 86th birth anniversary.

Mulayam Singh’s younger brother Shivpal Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, both senior functionaries of the Samajwadi Party (SP), also paid tributes to the former defence minister and three-term chief minister who passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82.

"Humble tributes to former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan' Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary!” Adityanath posted on X.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also paid homage to the SP founder, who was popular as 'Netaji' among his supporters.

In a post on X, Maurya said, “Many salutations to the founder of Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, on his birth anniversary!" “Humble tribute on the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav ji,” Pathak posted.

Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi MP from Mainpuri, a seat represented by Mulayam Singh multiple times, said, “Salutations and tributes to the founder of the Samajwadi Party, former Defence Minister of the country, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan', respected Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav ji on his birth anniversary!" Shivapl Yadav, the six-time sitting MLA from Jaswantnagar that sent Mulayam Singh to the state Assembly four times before him, said the SP founder’s simplicity, discipline, and immense love for people show that politics is the perseverance of serving people.

In a post on X, Shivpal Yadav said, “Heartfelt tributes to Netaji, the son of the soil ('dhartiputra'), on his birth anniversary. Netaji was not just family to us – he was a beacon of struggle that illuminated the lives of millions of weak, poor, farmers, labourers, and youth.” “Even today, when voices are raised against injustice, Netaji's teachings, his courage, and his socialist resolve are the first to come to mind. His legacy is the strength of our resolve to carry forward the fight for socialism, equality, and justice with even greater strength. Netaji is immortal – in his thoughts, struggles, and in millions of hearts.” The Uttar Pradesh Congress also paid tributes to Mulayam Singh.

“Humble tributes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary. His life is a symbol of his dedication to the nation and society,” it said in an X post.

Born on this day in 1939 at Saifai village in Etawah district, Mulayam Singh went on to found the Samajwadi Party in 1992, before becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice – in 1989, 1993 and 2003.

Mulayam Singh also served as the defence minister in the Deve Gowda ministry from 1996 to 1998.

He first became a state minister in the Janata Party government in 1977.

Inspired by socialist thinker and leader Ram Manohar Lohia, Mulayam Singh was known for his grassroots connect and for mobilising the backward classes.

He was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu. PTI AR/NAV ARI ARI