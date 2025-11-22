Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders paid tributes to SP patriarch and former chief minister of the state Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

"Humble tributes to former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan' Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary!" Adityanath said on X.

पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री, उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, 'पद्म विभूषण' मुलायम सिंह यादव की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 22, 2025

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also paid homage to the former UP Chief Minister.

"Many salutations to the founder of Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, on his birth anniversary!" Maurya said on X.

समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक एवं उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत शत नमन! pic.twitter.com/T7tHjrtPh8 — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) November 22, 2025

Mulayam Singh Yadav, called 'Netaji' by his supporters, was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village in Etawah district. He founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1989, then in 1993 and 2003.

He also served as the country's defence minister. Yadav first became a minister in the Janata Party government in 1977.

Inspired by socialist thinker and leader Ram Manohar Lohia, Yadav was known for his deep grassroots connections and mobilisation of backward classes.

He was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu.

He passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82.