UP CM, others condole demise of Haryana's ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and political leaders from various parties extended their condolences on the demise of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on Friday and paid tributes.

Chautala, who had served as Haryana's chief minister five times, passed away on Friday at the age of 89.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in Gurugram. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but despite efforts, he could not be saved.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The passing away of Haryana's former Chief Minister, Shri Om Prakash Chautala Ji, is extremely sorrowful. I offer my humble tributes to him!" "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the grieving family and supporters to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he added.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in posted on X, said, "I am saddened by the news of the demise of Haryana's former Chief Minister, Om Prakash Chautala Ji. May God grant the departed soul a place at his feet. My heartfelt tributes." Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also expressed her condolences.

"The news of the demise of Haryana's former CM and Indian National Lok Dal patron Shri Om Prakash Chautala is very saddening. My deepest condolences to his family members and all supporters. May nature give them strength to bear this sorrow," she said in a post on X.

Ajay Rai, the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and former minister, said, "It is deeply saddening to hear about the death of Om Prakash Chautala Ji. In this sorrowful time, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and supporters and pray for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti." Chaudhary Bhupender Singh, BJP state president expressed his condolences on X, saying, "The news of the demise of Haryana's former Chief Minister Shri Om Prakash Chautala Ji is deeply sorrowful. My condolences are with the grieving family. May God grant the departed soul a place at His feet and provide strength to the family and supporters in this difficult time. Om Shanti!" PTI AR KIS NB NB