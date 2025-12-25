UP CM pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at Lok Bhawan here.

Adityanath said Vajpayee steered the nation ahead with a visionary development agenda and firmly placed India on the path of progress.

According to a press statement, the chief minister also paid homage to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Raja Bijli Pasi on their birth anniversaries and extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

"The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee is an auspicious occasion for the nation. Representing the state capital Lucknow, Atal Ji, as prime minister, gave the country a new vision of development and firmly placed India on the path of progress," Adityanath said.

He said the year holds special significance as Vajpayee's birth centenary is being celebrated across the country with enthusiasm, with educational and training institutions organising programmes including recitations of his poems, discussions on his writings and deliberations on his speeches delivered through journalism, Parliament and international forums.

Highlighting Vajpayee's deep association with Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said his ancestral home was in Bateshwar in Agra, his higher education took place in Kanpur, and his public life began in Balrampur, while he represented the state in Parliament for the longest duration.

"His towering personality, statesmanship and achievements continue to inspire generations," he said.

Referring to efforts to preserve Vajpayee's legacy, the chief minister said the "double-engine government" has constructed the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, which houses statues of three great national leaders along with a digital museum.

He said the philosophies of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee together provide direction for strengthening the vision of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", adding that the complex will be inaugurated by the prime minister.

Remembering Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Adityanath described him as a great nationalist leader, freedom fighter and founder of Banaras Hindu University. He said that his contribution to the freedom struggle and the establishment of BHU in 1916 gave the nation a lasting vision.

Paying tribute to Raja Bijli Pasi, he described him as a valiant warrior of Lucknow who challenged foreign rule to protect India's traditions, and said the government is working to restore his forts and honour the legacy of such brave warriors.

Extending Christmas greetings, the chief minister said the state government is committed to ensuring that the festival is celebrated peacefully and in an atmosphere of harmony.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Govind Narayan Shukla and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.