UP CM pays tribute to Bal Thackeray on death anniversary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary.

In a post on X in Hindi, the chief minister on Sunday, said, "On the death anniversary of the strong voice of nationalism, unique speaker, founder of Shiv Sena, respected Balasaheb Thackeray, I pay my heartfelt respects and humble tributes to him!"

राष्ट्रवाद के सशक्त स्वर, अद्वितीय वक्ता, शिवसेना के संस्थापक आदरणीय बालासाहेब ठाकरे की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटिश: नमन और विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! pic.twitter.com/lzHkIrPNBK — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 17, 2024

Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 in Maharashtra's Pune.

The Shiv Sena founder passed away on November 17, 2012 at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership, triggering the collapse of the Maha Vikas Agahadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde subsequently joined hands with the BJP to form a government.

The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena.